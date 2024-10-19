Swedbank AB Buys 51,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 17.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 475,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $488,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 164.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Moderna by 278.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

