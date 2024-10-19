Swedbank AB Buys 655 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

PODD opened at $236.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $128.68 and a 52 week high of $243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

