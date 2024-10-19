Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.