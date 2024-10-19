Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 153,573 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 483,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.79 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.