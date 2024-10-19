Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $10,622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

