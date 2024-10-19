Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after buying an additional 148,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,860,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $50.14 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

