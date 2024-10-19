Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

