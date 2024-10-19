Swedbank AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $26.83 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.