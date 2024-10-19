Swedbank AB Sells 570 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 161,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $289.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

