Swedbank AB Takes $3.31 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 149,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

