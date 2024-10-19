T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

