Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

