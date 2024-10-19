Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 32,757 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sachem Capital worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $334,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SACH

Sachem Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.