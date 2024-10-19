Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,380 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 368,412 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,891,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.71%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.