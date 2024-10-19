Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $433.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

