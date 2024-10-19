Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

