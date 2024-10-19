Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

