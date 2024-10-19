Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

IAU opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

