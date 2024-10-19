Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIV opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $668.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

