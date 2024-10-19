Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.