Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $158.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.