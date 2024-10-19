Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $17,463,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.