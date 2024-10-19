Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.