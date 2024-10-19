Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 23,031 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 977.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

