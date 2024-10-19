Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 657,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Teradyne by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.