The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

BWIN stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,650,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

