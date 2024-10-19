The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $78.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,818,699 shares of company stock worth $48,506,781. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

