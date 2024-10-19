The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Criteo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.