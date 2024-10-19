The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,015 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $833,602. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

