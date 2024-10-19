The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 569,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 122,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 93,831 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 207,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KE opened at $18.45 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

