The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $203,000 Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Anterix by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anterix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $620.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.83. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

