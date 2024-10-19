The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.

The Mission Marketing Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

