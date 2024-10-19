The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 9.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $3,213,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,965,946.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

