The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

