TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TPG were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.