Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $402.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

