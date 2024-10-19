TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,144,623.75 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -372.35 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

