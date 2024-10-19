Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 898.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 103.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $90,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNL opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

