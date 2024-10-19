Truist Financial Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $220.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.