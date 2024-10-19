Truist Financial Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 775.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $145.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

