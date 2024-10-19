Truist Financial Corp Buys 275 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,121,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 307.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

