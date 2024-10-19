Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,083.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

