Truist Financial Corp Has $300,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

