Truist Financial Corp Has $331,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,832,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 750.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.