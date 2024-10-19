Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

