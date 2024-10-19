Truist Financial Corp Invests $327,000 in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,319,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.