Truist Financial Corp Invests $334,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after buying an additional 233,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

