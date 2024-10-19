Truist Financial Corp Invests $351,000 in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $28.86 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $479.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

