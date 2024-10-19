Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 41,880 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. Analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.