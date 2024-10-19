Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,174 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

